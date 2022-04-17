iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.76. 2,260,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,547. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.