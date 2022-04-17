Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$13.00 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.11.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Shares of IVN opened at C$12.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.23. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$7.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 21.49 and a quick ratio of 19.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.53.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.