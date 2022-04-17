J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the March 15th total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JILL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.Jill by 271.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.Jill by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in J.Jill by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE JILL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,130. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.66.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

