J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBRY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.58) to GBX 285 ($3.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 305 ($3.97) to GBX 320 ($4.17) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 287 ($3.74).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.15) on Thursday. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of GBX 233.60 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 342 ($4.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 277.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.