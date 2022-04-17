JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) Short Interest Down 34.8% in March

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the March 15th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JanOne stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.56% of JanOne as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 18,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.66. JanOne has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

