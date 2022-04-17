Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Up 83.7% in March

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the March 15th total of 105,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get JBS alerts:

JBSAY opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06. JBS has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JBS ( OTCMKTS:JBSAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. JBS had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter.

JBS Company Profile (Get Rating)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.