Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNCE shares. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,400,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 77,752 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,582,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 945,430 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $10,374,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.78. 270,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,444. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.