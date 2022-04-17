JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,740 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,740 ($22.67) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.85) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.83) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($23.33) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,705.38 ($22.22).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,773 ($23.10) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £90.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,801.60 ($23.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,616.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,573.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($27.55) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($76,857.70). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.98), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($713,968.07).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

