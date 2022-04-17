JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 900 ($11.73) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.03) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 765 ($9.97) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 818.75 ($10.67).

LON LAND opened at GBX 770.80 ($10.04) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.18. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 644.20 ($8.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 772.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 752.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Manjiry Tamhane purchased 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.33) per share, for a total transaction of £35,470.89 ($46,222.17).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a Â£11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

