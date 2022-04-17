JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $151.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NYSE JPM opened at $126.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $125.02 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

