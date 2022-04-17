JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 4,350” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($56.68) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($59.94) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($51.21) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,138.67 ($53.93).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,963.50 ($51.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,720.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,761.13. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,158 ($41.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($53.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The company has a market capitalization of £91.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,490 ($45.48) per share, with a total value of £8,271.30 ($10,778.34). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25,662 shares of company stock worth $94,104,516.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

