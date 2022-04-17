JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Target Price to 21,741.00

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16,206.67.

AMKBY opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.84. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3538 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

