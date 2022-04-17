JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,845 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 868,627 shares during the period.
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. 2,972,784 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.