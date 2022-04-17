JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,845 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,764 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 673.3% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,846,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,357 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,176,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 903,418 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,919.8% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 898,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after purchasing an additional 868,627 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.20. 2,972,784 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

