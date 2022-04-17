JUST Trading 8.9% Lower This Week (JST)

JUST (JST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. JUST has a total market capitalization of $538.60 million and $147.56 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JUST has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,985.67 or 0.07526935 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,664.09 or 0.99993970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00049553 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

