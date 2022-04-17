Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 62,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

