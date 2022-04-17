Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 555 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 567,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $211,467,000 after buying an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,597,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $295.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $292.24 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.31.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

