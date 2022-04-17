Karp Capital Management Corp Has $570,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,763,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,313,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $61.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.