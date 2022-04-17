Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 375 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,239,000 after purchasing an additional 516,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $75.50. 936,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

