Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 224 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.45.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded down $10.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.84. 1,728,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

