Karp Capital Management Corp Takes $269,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,275,000 after purchasing an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $234,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,959. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

NYSE ACN traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $319.47. 2,964,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,460,904. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $202.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.56.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.