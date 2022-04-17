Karp Capital Management Corp Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,895 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. 13,315,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,174,434. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

