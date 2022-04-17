Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) PT Lowered to €128.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €128.00 ($139.13) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRYAY. Barclays lifted their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €136.00 ($147.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($138.04) to €122.00 ($132.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kerry Group from €125.00 ($135.87) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.60.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $112.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $153.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

