Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 79,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 9,248,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,489,358. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.36.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

