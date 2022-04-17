Kineko Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One Kineko coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and $2,780.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded 25% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00046026 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.31 or 0.07533084 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,473.88 or 1.00085884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00051986 BTC.

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

