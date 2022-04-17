Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622,466 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700,591 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.37% of Kinross Gold worth $33,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,868,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,900 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,770 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 894,593 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,615,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,221,934 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KGC remained flat at $$6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,625,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,288,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.