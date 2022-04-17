Kleros (PNK) Hits Market Capitalization of $43.91 Million

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $43.91 million and $566,234.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002559 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00158392 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 623,489,294 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

