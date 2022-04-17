Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on April 28th

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4683 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADRNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.17) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

