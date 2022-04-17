Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on April 28th

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.4683 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.
Shares of ADRNY opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.