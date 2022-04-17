Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,459,000 after acquiring an additional 190,374 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,561 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 523,997 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 927,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,142,000 after purchasing an additional 208,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 761,953 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $75.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

