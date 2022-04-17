Lambda One Day Trading Volume Reaches $429,854.00 (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Lambda coin can now be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $429,854.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,528,379,809 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

