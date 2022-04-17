Lamden Market Cap Achieves $5.64 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $74,187.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

