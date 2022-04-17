Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.82

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.77. Lannett shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 317,831 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lannett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

