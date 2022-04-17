Larson Financial Group LLC Has $113,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1,463.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cummins by 1,947.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after buying an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

NYSE CMI opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.15. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.50 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

