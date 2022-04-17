Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 32.8% in March

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the March 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after buying an additional 23,749 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 25,018 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 260,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

LVHD traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $40.38. 24,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

