Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Get Life Time Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LTH. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.22.

NYSE:LTH opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

About Life Time Group (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.