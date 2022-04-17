Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,018 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Linde by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

Linde stock opened at $318.52 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $267.51 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

