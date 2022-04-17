Linker Coin (LNC) 1-Day Volume Tops $634.00

Linker Coin (LNC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. Linker Coin has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $634.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

