Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FND traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 992,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.38 and a 1 year high of $145.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.78.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.