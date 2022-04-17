Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $2.70 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $124.63. The stock had a trading volume of 107,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $852,985.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $456,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock worth $11,080,636. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SPS Commerce (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.