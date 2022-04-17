Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,040 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.05% of InMode worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,897 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,070 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,305 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INMD traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.40. 2,959,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.92. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.06.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

