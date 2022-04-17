Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.11% of Impinj as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Impinj by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $88,451.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,853,111. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 157,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,831. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 2.38.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.