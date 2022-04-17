Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,077 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after buying an additional 143,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,682,000 after buying an additional 213,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,332,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 23.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after buying an additional 219,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other Synovus Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.50. 761,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.