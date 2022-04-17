Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LOCC remained flat at $$9.69 during trading hours on Friday. 5,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,481. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66. Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 299,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,473,000. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.