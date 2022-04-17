Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMRMF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading on Friday. 36,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,487. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

