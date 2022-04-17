Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,943 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Onto Innovation worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

NYSE ONTO opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.96. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

