Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA opened at $199.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.02 and a 52-week high of $365.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.47.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saia (Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.