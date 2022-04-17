Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of NewMarket worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NewMarket by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NEU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NEU opened at $331.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.80. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $296.05 and a 52-week high of $391.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

