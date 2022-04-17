Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

In other ExlService news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $145.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $149.69.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. ExlService’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

ExlService Company Profile (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.