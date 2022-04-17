Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 582.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of XPeng worth $23,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.91.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

