Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,271 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $242,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $179.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

