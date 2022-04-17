Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $19.83 Million Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 997,869 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $54,401.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.36 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

